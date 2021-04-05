Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 646,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

INTC stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $264.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.