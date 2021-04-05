Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,723,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after acquiring an additional 240,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.