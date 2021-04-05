Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 651,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,001,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 3.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,848,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $70.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96.

