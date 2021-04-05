Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 13,747 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.42 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $153.96 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

