Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,781,732 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781,732 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 4.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 12.26% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 354,123 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of WBND stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.