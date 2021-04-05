Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 4,012 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable makes up 0.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

