Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $1.37 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,915 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,242,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,403,000 after purchasing an additional 382,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 227,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $5,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.62 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.