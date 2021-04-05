MalwareChain (MALW) Trading Up 392% Over Last 7 Days

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded up 392% against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $4,496.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,955,245 coins and its circulating supply is 6,811,985 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

