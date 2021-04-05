Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Trading 4% Higher

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 531,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 983,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

