MAP Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $602,717.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $602,717.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00073931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00299493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00096694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.16 or 0.00750365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028762 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

