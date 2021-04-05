Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.10. 268,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,920,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.