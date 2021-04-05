Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. 13,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

