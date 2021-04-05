Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 27,638 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $943,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MMI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

