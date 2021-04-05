MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. 792,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,367,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

MariMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

