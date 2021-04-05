Mark A. Ledoux Sells 2,500 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NAII traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. 27,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of 202.28 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

