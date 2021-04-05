Mark A. Ledoux Sells 898 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $13,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NAII stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. 27,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,725. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of 206.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

