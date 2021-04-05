Mark A. Ledoux Sells 898 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $13,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NAII stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. 27,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,725. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of 206.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
