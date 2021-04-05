Markel (NYSE:MKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,172.34

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,172.34 and last traded at $1,171.34, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,156.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,031.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

