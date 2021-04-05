MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Up to $497.92

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $497.92, but opened at $526.00. MarketAxess shares last traded at $517.31, with a volume of 227 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $571.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

