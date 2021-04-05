MarketPeak (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

