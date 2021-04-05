Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.07

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.07 and last traded at $123.88, with a volume of 1509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

