Marsh & McLennan Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,422 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 762% compared to the typical volume of 397 call options.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,201,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

MMC stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.89. 1,797,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,992. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $124.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

