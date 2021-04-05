Martin P. Connor Sells 1,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,161. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,517,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

