Martin Vazquez Sells 22,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,238,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.