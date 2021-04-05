Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.55.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. Masco has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

