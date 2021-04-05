MASQ One Day Volume Reaches $10,360.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $10,360.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC.

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

