Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $105.34 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,226,982 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

