MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,359 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

