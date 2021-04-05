Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Tops $624,378.78 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $624,378.78 and approximately $101,734.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.87 or 0.03572895 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

