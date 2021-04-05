Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $365.98. 21,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,216. The company has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.