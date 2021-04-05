Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,533. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.