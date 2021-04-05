Matic Network (MATIC) One Day Volume Hits $279.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the U.S. dollar.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

