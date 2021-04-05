Matryx Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,796.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Matryx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $68,796.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

