Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $11,646,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.42. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

