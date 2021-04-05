Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.69. 2,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,608. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

