Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Clorox by 33.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Clorox by 29.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 7.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.64. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

