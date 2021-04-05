Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 5,484 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

VZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.79. 202,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,375,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

