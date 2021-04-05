Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

