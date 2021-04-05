Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $241.94. 4,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,230. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average is $229.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

