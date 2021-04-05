Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,792,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

ATO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.51. 1,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.