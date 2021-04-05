Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after buying an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,877. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.