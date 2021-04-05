Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,640,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after buying an additional 82,518 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 664,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,208. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

