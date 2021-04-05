Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,415 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.24. 5,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

