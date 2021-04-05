Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,774. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

