Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.26. 1,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.