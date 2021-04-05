Maverick Chain (MVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,692.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $318,280.75 and $3,692.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.