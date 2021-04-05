Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $314,765.46 and approximately $3,097.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00757823 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

