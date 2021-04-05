Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,740,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

