Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.