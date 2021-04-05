McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.67. 23,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,834. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.89. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

