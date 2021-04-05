Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $423.79 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Mdex has a market cap of $308.35 million and $423.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00006805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00073577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00097150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00752477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028912 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

